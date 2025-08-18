Oscar-winning playback singer Rahul Sipligunj, who gave his voice to the global hit Naatu Naatu from movie RRR, has stepped into a new chapter of his life. The singer got engaged to his partner, Harini Reddy, on Sunday, August 17, in a private ceremony that was attended only by close friends and family, as reported by Telangana Today. Singer of #Oscars Winning Song 'Naatu Naatu', Rahul Sipligunj Arrives at Hyderabad ... - Latest Tweet by ANI.

Rahul Sipligunj and Harini Reddy Engagement Pics Go Viral

Though official photographs from the event are yet to be released, clips from the celebration have already surfaced on social media, sparking excitement among fans. Rahul looked elegant in a pastel lavender sherwani that balanced simplicity with royal charm, while Harini’s vibrant orange lehenga added a festive sparkle to the evening. Together, the couple radiated happiness, leaving admirers gushing over their chemistry. The engagement news has created a buzz across social platforms, with fans eagerly awaiting details of the wedding and the official release of photos. One thing is certain once the pictures are out, the celebrations online will only grow bigger. RRR: ‘Naatu Naatu’ Singer Rahul Sipligunj Poses With Priyanka Chopra at Pre-Oscars Party (View Pic)

Rahul Sipligunj and Harini Reddy Engagement Sparks Wedding Buzz

Rahul, who started his career with independent Telugu songs before becoming a household name with his playback singing, has won hearts not only with his music but also with his humility. His engagement has now become a double celebration of his personal joy and the unwavering support of his fans who have followed his artistic journey. With the wedding announcement expected soon, curiosity and excitement about the Rahul-Harini story are running high.

