Indian 2: 3 Dead, 10 Injured On the Sets of Kamal Haasan Starrer Film

Kamal Haasan in Indian 2 Look (Photo Credits: Twitter)

A shocking incident was reported on the sets of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. According to a report published in ANI, 3 people were dead and 10 were left injured in a major crane mishap. The incident happened in Tamil Nadu. ANI tweets, "Tamil Nadu: 3 dead & around 10 injured after a crane collapsed on the set of movie Indian 2, during shooting of the film near Chennai. Injured persons have been shifted to a hospital. More details awaited." Kamal Haasan Starrer Indian 2's China Shoot Canceled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

As said above, not many details are out already as of now nor the makers have reacted to the horrific situation. It is yet to be known whether the injuries are of fatal nature. Check out the tweet below.

Tamil Nadu: 3 dead & around 10 injured after a crane collapsed on the set of movie Indian 2, during shooting of the film near Chennai. Injured persons have been shifted to a hospital. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2020

Earlier, there were reports that the director of the film, Shankar made some location shift due to Coronavirus outbreak in China. The cast was supposed to shoot some portion of the film in China. However, a new location has now been zeroed down to avoid the visit. After shooting in Hyderabad, Gwalior and Rajasthan, the team was crew was prepping up for their visit to Italy. The flick also has Kajal Agarwal, Rakul Preet, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Delhi Ganesh and Nedumudi Venu in key roles. It is indeed heartbreaking to see such a massive accident on the sets of Indian 2. We hope that the injured crew members get well soon. May the dear ones of the deceased get strength to cope with this unimaginable loss.