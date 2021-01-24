If you happen to be a fan of Bigg Boss Kannada? Then we have a piece of good news for you, as the reality will be back with its latest edition in February 2021. Yes, you read that right! The show which is said to be high on drama is all set to launch next month on your TV screens. The latest season will be hosted by none other than Kiccha Sudeep. This will be Bigg Boss Kannada 8. This news was shared by the head of the channel Parameshwar Gundkal on social media. However, the release date of the show is yet not revealed. Kiccha Sudeep's Phantom Is Now Vikrant Rona! Film's Title Logo To Unveil at Burj Khalifa.

An elated host of the show shared a picture of himself sipping caffeine from the sets of the reality show and wrote, ‘promo shoot in progress’. When BB Kannada had started, the initial seasons were shot at Lonavala, however, the last few seasons were shot in Bengaluru. As soon as this news was out, fans of the show were the happiest. Phantom: Kiccha Sudeep Shares an Impressive Raw Footage of His Upcoming Film As He Introduces His Fans to #TheWorldOfPhantom.

Check It Out:

Kiccha Sudeep:

Tnx to all for luving and sharing ydays announcement.#VikrantRonaOnBurjKhalifa ___________________________ BigBoss season 8 soon. Promo shoot in progress pic.twitter.com/lyBBSenH2B — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) January 22, 2021

As BB Kannada 8 is soon to get launched, speculations about who will be part of the show have already made it to the web. TikTok stars Sonu Gowda and Bindu Gowda, Prathap NM aka Drone Prathap, actor Anirudh Jakaar, are a few names that might be seen on Bigg Boss. Workwise, Kiccha Sudeep has Vikrant Rona, Kotigobba 3 and Kabza in his kitty. Stay tuned!

