We recently saw actor Kiccha Sudeep getting back on the sets amid coronavirus lockdown. The actor began shooting for one of his most-anticipated films, Phantom which is being directed by Anup Bhandari. Sudeep in a post on Twitter had shared details about how cast and crew of the film have been following safety guidelines whilst working on this one. The actor recently took to Twitter to give us a glimpse of the raw footage of the film, thus getting us even more excited for this upcoming project. In the video, we get a glimpse of the actor's character and it is highly impressive as he turns up in an action-packed avatar. Phantom: Kiccha Sudeep Begins Shoot For His Upcoming Film, Says 'Hoping For Everything To Sail Through Smoothly' (Read Tweet).

In the video shared by Sudeep, the actor is seen getting off a bike with an intense background score playing at the back. At the beginning of the clip, we see a message that mentions how this isn't a trailer and that the actor is merely introducing us to the 'world of phantom'. Sharing the video, Sudeep captioned it as, "Just a raw footage. Yet,,here it is my frnzz A Sneak-Peek into,,#TheWorldOfPhantom." Kiccha Sudeep Adopts 4 Government Schools In Karnataka, Actor To Make Them Well-Equipped and Digitalised

Check Out the Video Here:

Just a raw footage. Yet,,here it is my frnzz,,, A Sneak-Peek into,,#TheWorldOfPhantom pic.twitter.com/zpjwuop1Ip — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 24, 2020

This film is certainly special given that it is the first biggie to return to filming after COVID-19 crisis halted everything. The film's shoot has begun with minimal crew and the actor recently informed his fans saying, "#PhantomStartsRolling at hyd. Every minute precautions've been taken care of by the production n its nicer to see great spirits and enthusiasm on set. Each available person is taking every necessary step to remain safe. Hoping for everything to sail through smoothly. Best wshs." The film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Nirup Bhandari in key roles. Well, after seeing this amazing raw footage, we certainly can't wait to see a teaser of the films soon!

