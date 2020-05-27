Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Fame Ali Reza Is Back in Hyderabad! Actor Returns Home after Been Stuck in Mumbai Due to Lockdown

Ali Reza (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ali Reza has been featured in some of the popular Telugu films, but he shot to fame for his stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu 3. For the unversed, the third season of Bigg Boss was hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. Now the former Bigg Boss contestant Ali Reza has topped the headlines after he shared a video on Instagram in which it can be seen that he is back in his hometown in Hyderabad. RadhaKrishn's Sumedh Mudgalkar Returns Home To Pune After Being Stranded in Umergaon For Over A Month.

Ali Reza was reportedly stuck in Mumbai for months and was away from his family due to the lockdown imposed in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak. The actor who also missed being with his loved ones on the occasion of Eid had told TOI, “Eid has always been quiet and this year it was in fact very testing for us. I have just my parents and in-laws at home. And I’m missing all my extended family members in Hyderabad.” Ali Reza will definitely be happy right now as he has managed to be back in his hometown. If you haven’t checked that video yet, take a look at it right away. Mandana Karimi Dismisses Rumours of Testing Positive for COVID-19.

Ali Reza Is Back In Hyderabad

View this post on Instagram Hyderabad Meri Jaan. ❤️ A post shared by Ali Reza (@i.ali.reza) on May 25, 2020 at 9:31pm PDT

Besides Ali Reza, Bigg Boss Telugu 2 fame Bhanu Sri has also shared a post on her Insta story that she captioned as ‘Hometown Calling’. Bhanu, who is also known to host the show Adirindhi, had been stuck in Hyderabad from the time the lockdown was announced.