Bigg Boss 9 Fame Mandana Karimi Dismisses Rumours of Testing Positive for COVID-19

Mandana Karimi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The rising cases of COVID-19 patients in the country has left everyone worried. Be it the celebs or commoners or other eminent personalities, thousands have been affected by this deadly virus. Individuals have been urged to follow hygienic protocols and maintain social distancing in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. In buildings where residents have been found positive of coronavirus, the area and the building gets sealed and residents are requested to self-isolate for two weeks. Now the buzz was rife that Bigg Boss 9 fame Mandana Karimi has been tested positive of COVID-19. Mandana took to Instagram and has rubbished all the rumours. Vikas Gupta’s Building Gets Sealed After A Resident Tests Positive For COVID-19 (Read Details).

Mandana Karimi shot to fame for stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 9. She was the second runner-up of the season that was hosted by Salman Khan. Regarding her being tested positive for coronavirus, Mandana has dismissed all the rumours through an Insta Live session and clarified that she has an eye infection. Mandana stated in her video, “The reason I came live is because some of you sent me messages of concern, asking if I have got coronavirus and what is happening. Thank you so much for your concern. No, I haven’t got coronavirus. I just have an eye infection, which I am taking care of, with my doctor.” Mandana Karimi Reveals How She Was Without Work for Two Years and Then ‘The Casino’ Happened.

Mandana Karimi also mentioned, “Guys, educate yourselves, before making any suggestions to anyone. When you don’t even know about the symptoms of any sort of sickness, you can’t really be a doctor and you can’t be making assumptions.” On the work front, Mandana Karimi will be seen on the web-show The Casino that will premiere on June 12. This ZEE5 show also features Karanvir Bohra and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead.