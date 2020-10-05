Popular Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja breathed his last on June 7, 2020. A day before his demise he had reportedly suffered convulsions and complained of breathlessness. The following day he suffered from chest pain and his cause of his death has been cited as cardiac arrest. Chiranjeevi Sarja and his wife Meghana Raj were expecting their first child at the time of the former’s death. Pics of a heavily pregnant Meghana at the funeral of her husband had gone viral across social media platforms. It has been almost three months now since the Kannada actor passed away and from family to fans, all miss him and his works. Chiranjeevi Sarja Prayer Meet: Meghana Raj Shares An Emotional Post Saying 'Chiru is a Celebration and Will Always Be'.

Meghana Raj has shared a few pictures on Instagram from her baby shower ceremony and one just cannot miss the large cut-out of the late actor that is right next to her. She can be seen along with her family, dressed in a traditional avatar and embracing her baby bump. She has also shared a black and white pic that she captioned as, “My two most special beings this is the way u want chiru and this way it shall be ... forever and always! I LOVE YOU BABY MA”. Meghana Raj Shares a Heartbreaking Note Remembering Late Husband Chiranjeevi Sarja, Calls Their Child a 'Sweet Miracle' (View Post).

Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Wife Meghana Raj

Meghana Raj Baby Shower Ceremony

Familia

Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj had tied the knot in both Christian and Hindu traditional ceremonies. The Christian ceremony took place on April 30, 2018, whereas the Hindu wedding ceremony took place on May 2, 2018.

