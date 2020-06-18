Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Meghana Raj Shares a Heartbreaking Note Remembering Late Husband Chiranjeevi Sarja, Calls Their Child a 'Sweet Miracle' (View Post)

South Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 11:42 AM IST
Chiranjeevi Sarja, Meghana Raj (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's passing left everyone deeply saddened. The actor died due to a heart attack and breathed his last on June 7, 2020. He was aged 39. While fans of the star have been mourning his loss, his wife Meghana Raj has been in utter disbelief and devastated with his untimely demise. It was reported a few days after the actor's passing that his wife Meghana is expecting their first child and is currently in her second trimester. Recently, Meghana took to Twitter to share a heartbreaking note about missing her husband Chiranjeevi's presence and also wrote about their child being the best gift he could leave her with. Late Kannada Star Chiranjeevi Sarja's Wife Meghana Raj Is Pregnant With Their First Child.

Sharing an emotional note on Twitter, Meghana shared an adorable picture with him and captioned it as "My Chiru Forever." In the note, she wrote, "You love me so much that you just couldn't leave me behind alone, could you? Our little one is your precious gift to me-a symbol of OUR LOVE- and I am eternally grateful to you for this SWEET MIRACLE. I can't wait to bring you back to earth, as our CHILD. I can't wait to hold you again."

Check Out Meghana Raj's Post Here:

Meghana ended her beautiful note saying, "You will live as long as I breathe. You are in me. I love you." This emotional note from Sarja's wife has left his fans emotional and they have been sharing supportive messages for Meghana amid this trying time. Kannada Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja Dies of Heart Attack at 39.

As for his amazing career, Chiranjeevi Sarja starred in Chirru, Chandralekha, Aatagara, Ram-Leela, Amma I Love You and some more popular films.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 11:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

