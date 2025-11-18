In comes a surprising move amid the rumours of Royal Challengers Bengaluru current owner Diageo India willing to sell the franchise. As per multiple reports, it has been known that among all of the several big investors willing to buy RCB, Hombale Films, a prominent Kannada film production house, might be one of their new owners. The film production company is known for recent big hits in Indian cinema, such as KGF, Kantara, and Salaar. RCB Up for Sale! Royal Challengers Bengaluru Likely to Have New Owners By March 31, 2026: Report.

Although no official confirmation has come from either Hombale Films or the current owner Diageo India, it has been reported by Oneindia that preliminary discussions between the two parties has already been held. With Hombale Films taking over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, this development becomes both significant and exciting, showcasing a natural synergy between the Bengaluru-based worlds of sports and entertainment. Reports claim that the takeover of RCB by Hombale Films will happen before IPL 2026, and most probably by the end of 2025.

Reports have also claimed that interest in acquiring RCB extends beyond Vijay Kiragandur’s Hombale Films. Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha, the Adani Group, JSW Group, Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla, and Devyani International have also been in the running. MCA Secretary Kamlesh Pisal Confirms Pune’s Interest in Hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Home Matches for IPL 2026.

Guided by Rajat Patidar in his first season as full-time captain, RCB emerged as the IPL 2025 champions, overcoming the Punjab Kings in the final and claiming their maiden Indian Premier League title. The defending champions have retained: Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, and Suyash Sharma.

