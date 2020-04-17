Chiyaan Vikram's Look as Mahavir Karna Revealed! Director RS Vimal Shares BTS Video from the Upcoming Epic Film on His Birthday

Chiyaan Vikram's Look As Mahavir Karna (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Chiyaan Vikram is one of the most successful actors down south. He has played a variety of roles and sported multiple get-ups in the films he did in the past. Chiyaan Vikram, who has turned 54 today, has some amazing projects lined up and one among them is Mahavir Karna. There were rumours that this film has been shelved, but the film’s director RS Vimal had clarified saying that those are baseless rumours. On the occasion of Chiyaan Vikram’s birthday, RS Vimal has shared a BTS Video from the magnum opus Mahavir Karna on his Facebook page and extended his heartfelt wishes to the superstar. Chiyaan Vikram Birthday: Raavanan, Deiva Thirumagal, Iru Mugan - 9 Times When This Kollywood Actor Left Fans Awestruck With His Looks In Reel.

This indeed one of the best treats for all Chiyaan Vikram’s fans, the actor’s look as Mahavir Karna! Describing Vikram’s character in the film as the indomitable warrior, RS Vimal has given the perfect gift for the superstar. And after seeing Vikram’s look as Mahavir Karna, we must say, he has not only experimented with his looks once again, but also pulled it off brilliantly. In this video, you’ll see how the actor is being prepped up for a certain shot. While sharing the video, he captioned it as, “Karna - The Indomitable Warrior. He was often defeated for the triumph of the world !!! Later ---- Time Proved... Wishing you a Very Happy Birthday VIKRAM Sir”. Chiyaan Vikram, South Superstar, Turns 54 Today! Fans Trend #HBDChiyaanVikram on Twitter.

Mahavir Karna is touted to be a bilingual film, made in Tamil and Hindi languages, on a budget of Rs 300 crore. This mega budget flick is produced by a New York-based production house United Film Kingdom. The makers are yet to announce the film’s release date.