Chiyaan Vikram Birthday: Raavanan, Deiva Thirumagal, Iru Mugan - 9 Times When This Kollywood Actor Left Fans Awestruck With His Looks In Reel

Chiyaan Vikram (Photo Credits: YouTube Stills)

Fans of Chiyaan Vikram must be rejoicing today as this day is a special one for the superstar. He has turned a year older on April 17! Happy Birthday, Chiyaan Vikram! He is one such actor of Indian Cinema who is known to risk it all when it comes to his looks. Born to John Victor, alias Vinod Raj (a Christian) and Rajeshwari (a Hindu), the actor was born as Kennedy, but opted for screen name Vikram as he disliked his original name. Chiyaan Vikram Gets the Special Birthday Gift from Ajay Gnanamuthu! ‘Cobra’ Director Releases #VikramBDayCDP on Twitter.

It was in 1990 when Chiyaan Vikram made his debut in films and there has been no looking back. He took up challenging roles, experimented with looks and ensured to deliver a power-packed performance. There have been times when he went totally unrecognizable in reel. But those looks just left the movie buffs awestruck. He has proved his versatility over these years by donning innumerable looks in his films. Be it the role of a handsome police officer or as a bandit or mentally challenged person, Vikram underwent major physical transformation to justify his characters. On this special day, you got to take a look at the various kinds of looks Chiyaan Vikram has portrayed in reel and left us all stunned. Cobra First Look: Chiyaan Vikram Introduces us to His Many Avatars and they All Look Intriguing.

Sethu

It was with director Bala’s film Sethu that released in 1999, Chiyaan Vikram shot to fame and established as a successful actor. Vikram is initially seen as a spoiled brat studying in college, but later suffers from amnesia after being hit in the head by some goons and ends up in an asylum. It his physical transformation in the latter half, where Vikram is seen bald and thinned down that left the audience stunned.

Pithamagan

In 2003, Chiyaan Vikram took up another challenging role with the film Pithamagan. He was seen as a gravedigger with autism spectrum disorders and hardly had a couple of lines of dialogue in the entire film. He expressed his thoughts and feelings using body language and facial expressions, and he was brilliant at it. His unkempt appearance did raise many eyebrows.

Anniyan

Chiyaan Vikram was seen in three different avatars in Anniyan: Ambi a meek lawyer, Remo a metrosexual fashion model and Anniyan, a psychotic serial killer. His character in this film suffered from multiple personality disorder. Vikram also grew his hair long in preparation to play the titular role.

Saamy

After donning a variety of looks, fans got to see Vikram’s charming, stylish side as an honest cop. Chiyaan Vikram played the role of DCP Aarusaamy, a fit and down-to-earth approach officer. The actor again underwent physical transformation. His beefed up avatar with a thick waist to show notable differences in his looks from his other police film, grabbed eyeballs.

Kanthaswamy

Then in 2009 we saw Vikram in the avatar of a superhero, in and as Kanthaswamy. He was featured as a vigilante dressed as an anthropomorphic rooster and a CBI Officer.

Raavanan

Vikram played the character Veeraiya, a gangster in rural Thirunelveli. But he is known as Ravana, a man who is seen as a hero by the locals.

I

In Shankar’s directorial I, Vikram was seen in multiple get-ups – a bodybuilder, a beast, a model and a hunchbacked man. Chiyaan Vikram describes Vikram described this film “as the toughest he has ever done”.

Iru Mugan

Chiyaan Vikram played double role in Iru Mugan - Akhilan Vinod (a suspended RAW agent) and Love (a wanted criminal scientist). This was the first time that Vikram had played dual roles.

Deiva Thirumagal

In Deiva Thirumagal, Chiyaan Vikram not only looked different but he again played a different character, a mentally challenged adult with the maturity of a six-year-old lad. His innocent avatar totally justified his role in the film.

Chiyaan Vikram has experimented with so many looks that one can’t even imagine. But every time he decided to look different onscreen, he has been successful. In the upcoming flick Cobra, Chiyaan Vikram will again be seen playing seven different characters, and we are excited to see him in different avatars, again. Here’s wishing him a great, successful year ahead! Happy Birthday, Chiyaan Vikram!