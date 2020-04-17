Chiyaan Vikram, South Superstar, Turns 54 Today! Fans Trend #HBDChiyaanVikram on Twitter

Chiyaan Vikram (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Chiyaan Vikram has turned a year older on April 17. Yes, it is birthday today and fans of the 54-year-old actor have been showering him with tons of love and good wishes across social media platforms. After making acting debut in 1990, it took almost nine years for him to establish as a successful actor. But after that, he has had some great hits. And on this special day, fans have shared some amazing looks of him from his previous films, and have wished him using the hashtag #HBDChiyaanVikram. Chiyaan Vikram Gets the Special Birthday Gift from Ajay Gnanamuthu! ‘Cobra’ Director Releases #VikramBDayCDP on Twitter.

Chiyaan Vikram is a versatile actor of south cinema. This National Film Award-winning actor, has left us all enthralled by experimenting with his looks onscreen. The multiple get-ups that he has donned in reel, we don’t think any other actor must have risked so much. In fact, even in his upcoming flick Cobra, Chiyaan Vikram would be seen in seven different avatars. And fans are hoping that the makers will release another poster from the film as a gift for the south superstar. And now, let’s take a look at the birthday wishes extended by fans to Chiyaan Vikram on Twitter! Chiyaan Vikram Birthday: Raavanan, Deiva Thirumagal, Iru Mugan - 9 Times When This Kollywood Actor Left Fans Awestruck With His Looks In Reel.

#HBDChiyaanVikram

Hard work, perseverance, determination, dedication and all such allied words, are by no means exaggerated terms to describe what Chiyaan Vikram is like. There would not be anyone who will have a second opinion on this.Happy birthday to our chiyan vikram...💥🔥#HBDChiyaanVikram pic.twitter.com/TIozRRnYQc — Bala Vijay (@AlwaysLonely07) April 17, 2020

Fans' Favourite

Always Remembered “I” Movie 🔥@shankarshanmugh Waiting For Another Sensational Hit With Chiyaan Vikram Sir 🔥🤚#HBDChiyaanVIKRAM pic.twitter.com/3T97OeMqFX — Chiyaan Fans Trends (@VikramTrends) April 17, 2020

The Powerhouse Of Talent

Being CHIYAAN is not easy ..🔥 Happy birthday to the powerhouse Of Talent 😍 Wishes on behalf of all #Thalapathy fans 🖤#HBDChiyaanVikram pic.twitter.com/XTSR3KrRct — 𝚂𝚁𝙸𝙳𝙷𝙰𝚁 𝚂𝚁𝙸 (@Sridhar_sw) April 16, 2020

An Inspiration To All

#HBDChiyaanVikram - An inspiration to all the struggling actors out there. He proved that success may be delayed but not denied, provided you work relentlessly with strong perseverance. It took 9 years for him to seal a good position in the industry despite making a dream debut! pic.twitter.com/xPlpdfpRmP — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) April 17, 2020

Fans Can't Wait To Chiyaan Vikram's Get-Up In Cobra

Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram Sir❤️ One of Most Talented and Underrated Actor in the Kollywood ❤️🔥 give a Great Comeback 🙌🙌and eagerly waiting for #Cobra #HBDChiyaanVIKRAM pic.twitter.com/Oq1TuEmunu — Jᴀᴍᴇꜱ ᴡᴀʟᴋᴇR🙂 (@JamesWalker_Off) April 16, 2020

WHOA!

#HBDChiyaanVikram April 17 - 1966 God Marked That Date For Acting God..! "Acting God" ChiyaanVikram pic.twitter.com/WZaot5hj5N — Stay Safe (@Sams0007) April 16, 2020

Acting King

This Says Everything

• Hardwork • Dedication • Multi Talented • Complete Actor • Singer • National Award Winner • 7 Filmfare Awards • 200Cr Club • ZERO HATERS ❤️ Even 280 Characters Is Not Enough To Be Described About Our "CHIYAAN VIKRAM" 😇🔥 #HBDChiyaanVIKRAM pic.twitter.com/l6Mro1CfND — Chiyaan Fans Trends (@VikramTrends) April 16, 2020

And Here's The Special Video From Team Cobra - #WhyWeLoveChiyaan

Even director Ajay Gnanamuthu extended his heartfelt birthday wishes to Chiyaan Vikram. He wrote, “Here's Wishing our beloved #ChiyaanVikram Sir a very very Happy Birthday!! Wishing you loads of happiness and success always Sir #HBDChiyaanVikram”. Here’s wishing the powerhouse of talent, the stylish actor of Kollywood, a very happy birthday!