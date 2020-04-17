Chiyaan Vikram, South Superstar, Turns 54 Today! Fans Trend #HBDChiyaanVikram on Twitter
Chiyaan Vikram (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Chiyaan Vikram has turned a year older on April 17. Yes, it is birthday today and fans of the 54-year-old actor have been showering him with tons of love and good wishes across social media platforms. After making acting debut in 1990, it took almost nine years for him to establish as a successful actor. But after that, he has had some great hits. And on this special day, fans have shared some amazing looks of him from his previous films, and have wished him using the hashtag #HBDChiyaanVikram. Chiyaan Vikram Gets the Special Birthday Gift from Ajay Gnanamuthu! ‘Cobra’ Director Releases #VikramBDayCDP on Twitter.

Chiyaan Vikram is a versatile actor of south cinema. This National Film Award-winning actor, has left us all enthralled by experimenting with his looks onscreen. The multiple get-ups that he has donned in reel, we don’t think any other actor must have risked so much. In fact, even in his upcoming flick Cobra, Chiyaan Vikram would be seen in seven different avatars. And fans are hoping that the makers will release another poster from the film as a gift for the south superstar. And now, let’s take a look at the birthday wishes extended by fans to Chiyaan Vikram on Twitter! Chiyaan Vikram Birthday: Raavanan, Deiva Thirumagal, Iru Mugan - 9 Times When This Kollywood Actor Left Fans Awestruck With His Looks In Reel.

Even director Ajay Gnanamuthu extended his heartfelt birthday wishes to Chiyaan Vikram. He wrote, “Here's Wishing our beloved #ChiyaanVikram Sir a very very Happy Birthday!! Wishing you loads of happiness and success always Sir #HBDChiyaanVikram”. Here’s wishing the powerhouse of talent, the stylish actor of Kollywood, a very happy birthday!