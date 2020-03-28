COVID-19 Outbreak: Rana Daggubati and Venkatest Donate Rs 1 Crore to Cinema and Health Workers to Support Them Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus Pandemic is causing some serious stir around the world and countries are taking all the necessary precautions and safety measures to ensure they curb its spread. While Italy is fighting a rather grave battle, witnessing over 1000 deaths per day, the United States of America recorded the most number of patients, higher than the ones in China and Italy. As India gears up to tackle the outbreak in the country, many Southern celebs are coming forward to lend monetary help amid the crisis. Coronavirus Outbreak: FWICE Asks Amitabh Bachchan for Monetary Help, Actor Yet to Respond.

While we are sitting at the comfort of our homes in quarantine during the 21-days lockdown mode, daily wage earners are fighting the real battle to survive. With no money, food or even a shelter to reside, they're walking back to their villages sometimes from one state to another. Even the entertainment industry is struggling during the lockdown period and to help the set workers survive in these tough times, Rana Daggubati, Suresh Babu and Venkatesh have come forward to offer a generous donation.

Check Out the Announcement

As per industry tracker, Ramesh Bala, the Daggubati family has pledged Rs 1 crore to help the cinema and heath workers amid this ongoing crisis. The Baahubali actor and his family is only the recent name to join the list of South celebs who have offered donations to PM Relief fund along with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds. Previously actors like Pawan Kalyan, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun and Nithiin have contributed to these relief funds.