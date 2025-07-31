Speculations are rife about a possible romance brewing between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her Citadel: Honey Bunny director, Raj Nidimoru. The duo's frequent public appearances and vacation pictures are grabbing everyone's attention, sparking rumours about them dating. However, their relationship raises eyebrows also because Raj is reportedly still married to Shhyamali De, a psychology graduate and a low-key figure in the industry. It is not known if they are officially divorced. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru were recently spotted together in Mumbai, sparking fresh buzz about their rumoured relationship. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Cosy Pics With Raj Nidimoru From Detroit, Fans Think Star Couple Has Made It Instagram Official (View Post).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Step Out Together in Mumbai

Rumoured lovebirds Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru were together in the city on Wednesday (July 30). In a video shared by a paparazzi handle, the duo were seen leaving in a car together dressed in casual outfits. While Samantha looked happy and cheerful, Raj seemed a bit irked by the paps as they recorded their private moment. As their public appearances and social media pictures add more fuel to their relationship rumours, the duo continue to remain tight-lipped about the same.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Spotted in Mumbai

About Samantha and Raj’s Rumoured Romance

According to a previous report, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru found love during the shooting of their 2024 series Citadel: Honey Bunny, which also features Varun Dhawan. Their first public appearance was at a pickleball tournament, where they showed up to support the Chennai Super Champs team, which Samantha owns. They were seen holding hands, sparking dating rumours for the first time. Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife Shhyamali De Drops Cryptic Note on ‘Dharma’ Amid His Viral Pictures With Rumoured Girlfriend Samantha Ruth Prabhu (View Posts).

Samantha and Raj’s Past Relationships

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of the most successful actresses in South India, was previously married to Telugu star Naga Chaitanya. The two called it quits in 2021 after four years of togetherness. Naga Chaitanya got married to Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024. On the other hand, a TOI report states that Raj got divorced by Shhyamali De in 2022.

