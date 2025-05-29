Chennai, May 29: Celebrated actor Dulquer Salmaan has been honored with the prestigious Jury Award at the Telangana State Film Awards, popularly known as the Gaddar Awards, for his standout performance in the much-acclaimed film Lucky Baskhar. This recognition marks a significant moment in Dulquer’s career, highlighting his dedication to nuanced and emotionally resonant storytelling.

In Lucky Baskhar, Dulquer plays the titular role of Baskhar, an ordinary man navigating the trials and triumphs of life in a quietly powerful performance that has struck a chord with both critics and audiences alike. Steering away from conventional heroics, his portrayal was marked by restraint, vulnerability, and an understated intensity—qualities that elevated the character’s journey and made it profoundly relatable. ‘Lucky Baskhar’ Movie Review: A Charming Dulquer Salmaan Carries This Flawed but Entertaining Tale of Morality and Greed (LatestLY Exclusive).

Dulquer Salmaan Bags Jury Honour for ‘Lucky Baskhar’

DQ wins the Special Jury Award at the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards for #LuckyBaskhar! 🏆🔥 From Mollywood to pan-India magic, he does it all with grace. Pride of Mollywood indeed! @dulQuer 🙌❤️‍🔥#DulquerSalmaan #ImGame pic.twitter.com/GoLGV7PL9O — Dulquer Trends Official (@DulquerTrends_) May 29, 2025

The jury commended Dulquer for bringing authenticity and depth to the role, effectively breathing life into a character whose struggles and aspirations mirrored those of countless common men.

“It’s not just a performance; it’s a portrayal of lived experience,” the jury noted in their remarks, emphasizing how his subtle expressions and emotional layering added gravitas to the film’s narrative. This win at the Telangana State Film Awards is not merely a testament to Dulquer’s acting prowess but also to his evolution as a pan-Indian actor unafraid to take risks with roles that challenge convention. ‘Lucky Baskhar’ OTT Release: Dulquer Salmaan’s Telugu Crime Thriller Thrives in Theatres Even After Netflix Debut.

Over the years, he has steadily carved a niche for himself by selecting diverse and meaningful projects across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema. With this latest accolade, Dulquer Salmaan continues to affirm his place as one of Indian cinema’s most versatile and impactful actors—a storyteller at heart whose work transcends boundaries and speaks to the human condition in its truest form.

