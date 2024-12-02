Telugu film Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salmaan, was released in the theatres on October 31. The crime drama film directed by Venky Atluri received positive responses from both fans and critics. The movie also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Tinnu Anand in pivotal roles. The film made its OTT debut on Thursday (November 29) and is available for streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada languages. The Dulquer Salmaan starrer has now created a new record. ‘Lucky Baskhar’ OTT Release: Dulquer Salmaan’s Telugu Crime Thriller Leaves Netizens Super Impressed After Its Netflix Premiere, Call It ‘Peak Cinema’.

‘Lucky Baskhar’ Trends on BookMyShow Despite Netflix OTT Release

Venky Atluri's Lucky Baskhar premiered on Netflix and garnered positive reactions after its digital debut as well. Not just that, the Telugu period crime drama has also grabbed attention for a rare achievement. Despite its OTT debut on November 29, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer continues to attract audiences to the big screen. Latest reports suggest that the daily ticket sales have witnessed a jump after its Netflix release. On BookMyShow, Lucky Baskhar has a user rating of 9.3/10 as of December 2, 2024. Over 7,500+ tickets have been sold in the last 24 hours.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Lucky Baskhar’:

Lucky Baskhar revolves around the life of Baskhar (Dulquer Salmaan), a lower-middle-class bank employee who is stuck with his poor financial condition. He later finds an easy way to make money and support his family, and this becomes an obsession. Meenakshi Chaudhary plays his wife in the film. ‘Lucky Baskhar’ Movie Review: A Charming Dulquer Salmaan Carries This Flawed but Entertaining Tale of Morality and Greed (LatestLY Exclusive).

Written and directed by Venky Atluri, Dulquer Salmaan starrer Lucky Baskhar is produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinema and Srikara Studios.

