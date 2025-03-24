Sree Gokulam Movies owner Gokulam Gopalan emerged as the unexpected saviour for L2: Empuraan after Lyca Productions potentially withdrew from the project barely a month before its release. No stranger to big-budget Malayalam films - having backed Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja, Kayamkulam Kochunni, Kammara Sambhavam, and the upcoming Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer - Gopalan now supports what is arguably his most ambitious Malayalam venture yet, alongside Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvaad Cinemas. ‘L2: Empuraan’ Box Office: Mohanlal-Prithviraj’ Sukumaran’s ‘Lucifer’ Sequel Rakes In Over INR 58 Crore Worldwide in Advance Sales Alone!

However, Gopalan inadvertently revealed a detail Prithviraj Sukumaran had hoped to keep under wraps: the film’s budget.

'L2: Empuraan' Budget Revelation

During an interview with Anupama Chopra for The Hollywood Reporter following the Mumbai trailer launch, Prithviraj (the film’s director) and Mohanlal (its lead star) were asked if L2: Empuraan was made on a reported budget of INR 150 crore. Prithviraj firmly denied the figure, stating:

"What you feel is the budget after watching the film is the budget. I’ve challenged my producers - no one will guess as low as the actual cost."

Mohanlal, laughing, echoed that the quoted amount was inaccurate.

Watch the Video Clip Here:

#PrithvirajSukumaran says #L3 is only possible if #Empuraan succeeds massively, as it's a MUCH BIGGER FILM. Like Lucifer end credits, Empuraan will feature newspaper cuttings hinting at #L3's world.🦉#Mohanlal and Prithviraj straight away dismiss the ₹150 crore budget claim.❌ pic.twitter.com/zSvANwRGpq — Sharon (@sharon______n) March 21, 2025

Yet, in a Malayalam interview with 24 News, Gopalan not only disclosed the budget upfront but cited a higher figure: INR 180 crore!

This makes us wonder, in all the hullabaloo, what with Lyca exiting and Sree Gokulam Movies entering the deal, Prithviraj might have forgotten to inform his new producer of his budget 'challenge'.

Watch Gokulam Gopalan's Interview Here:

Whether this quoted budget includes PR and distribution costs remains unclear, but it now positions L2: Empuraan as the most expensive Malayalam film to date, surpassing Barroz (INR 150 crore) and Marakkar (INR 100 crore) - both Mohanlal-led projects that underperformed commercially. ‘L2 Empuraan’: From Rick Yune’s Mysterious Villain to Tovino Thomas’ Antagonistic Turn, Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Trailer Sparks Intriguing Fan Theories!

'L2: Empuraan' Box Office Expectations

While L2: Empuraan has begun strongly with INR 58 crore in pre-release sales, its ultimate fate hinges on theatrical performance.

1. If INR 180 crore is production-only cost: Needs INR 350 crore gross worldwide to break even.

2. If all-inclusive budget: Requires INR 270–300 crore worldwide gross.

The film releases on March 27.

'L2: Empuraan' Cast and Crew

The sequel to 2019’s Lucifer stars Mohanlal, with Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and others reprising their roles. New additions include Suraj Venjaramoodu, Abhimanyu Singh, and Game of Thrones’ Jerome Flynn (making his Indian debut). Scripted by Murali Gopy, the film promises a high-stakes continuation of its predecessor’s legacy.

