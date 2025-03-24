Prithviraj Sukumaran's third directorial venture, L2: Empuraan, is shattering records even before its March 27 release. The highly anticipated sequel to Lucifer has already achieved the highest pre-release ticket sales in Malayalam cinema history, with reported worldwide earnings exceeding INR 58 crore according to producers. Mohanlal's upcoming blockbuster has reportedly generated an unprecedented INR 18 crore in Kerala alone, setting new benchmarks for the industry. ‘L2 Empuraan’: From Rick Yune’s Mysterious Villain to Tovino Thomas’ Antagonistic Turn, Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Trailer Sparks Intriguing Fan Theories!

Mohanlal Sharing 'L2: Empuraan' Advance Sales Collections

