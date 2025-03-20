There is hardly any doubt now that L2: Empuraan stands as the biggest Malayalam film ever made, and it looks every bit as grand as its budget suggests. At least, that’s what the three-minute-and-fifty-second-long trailer promises. As the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, L2: Empuraan is set to hit theatres on March 27, 2025, carrying sky-high expectations. Director Prithviraj Sukumaran appears more than up to the task of ensuring that every fan’s expectations are met - or so the trailer suggests. ‘L2 Empuraan’ Trailer: Mohanlal’s Khureshi Ab’raam Returns To Save God’s Own Country With Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Zayed Masood by His Side (Watch Video).

The film marks the return of Mohanlal as the formidable kingpin and crime lord, Stephen Nedumpally, also known as Khureshi Ab’raam. The trailer delves into his international exploits while also confirming his return to the political turmoil of Kerala, where his protégé - and possible half-brother - Jatin Ramdas (played by Prithviraj Sukumaran) now serves as Chief Minister. The trailer also teases the origin story of Khureshi Ab’raam and his right-hand man, Zayed Masood, portrayed by Prithviraj, who takes on a significantly expanded role compared to the first film. Familiar faces from Lucifer also make a comeback, including Manju Warrier as Priyadarshini Ramdas, Indrajith Sukumaran as Govardhan, Sai Kumar as Mahesha Varma, Baiju as Murugan, and Fazil as Father Nedumpally, among others.

While the trailer globe-trots across stunning locations and introduces both returning and new characters, it remains tight-lipped about the plot. Nevertheless, excited fans have already begun dissecting every frame, crafting their own theories. Some speculate that Tovino Thomas could be the film’s antagonist, with Jatin turning against Stephen, forcing the latter to return to Kerala. Others suggest that Prithviraj’s Zayed Masood might betray his boss. ‘L2: Empuraan’ Censored: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Lucifer’ Sequel Gets UA 16+ Rating; Runtime and Key Cuts Revealed – Read Deets.

Watch the Trailer of 'L2 Empuraan':

A brief shot of a man in a Yakuza outfit has also sparked speculation. Earlier, his appearance on a poster led to rumours that it could be Korean actor Don Lee, but new whispers suggest it might be American actor Rick Yune (Die Another Day, The Fast and the Furious). Additionally, some fans believe L2: Empuraan will take political jabs at the prevalent tide of right-wing fascism in the country, with Suraj Venjaramoodu’s character potentially embodying such a leader. This wouldn’t be surprising, given that Lucifer and Empuraan’s screenplay writer, Murali Gopy, is known for his critique of saffron politics, as seen in his film Tiyaan.

Fan Theories From 'L2: Empuraan' Trailer

Rick Yune

Potshot at Sree Gokulam Movies Replacing Lyca?

Mullaperiyar Dam Issue?

Dark Arc for Jathin Ramdas

Looks like the trailer for Empuraan might have spilled the beans on a possible dark arc for Jathin Ramdas❗ Could Tovino be playing a character who wasn’t into politics initially but slowly gets consumed by power, maybe even ends up betraying his own brother❓ pic.twitter.com/ELDTYgMsEe — Mohammed Ihsan (@ihsan21792) March 20, 2025

Prithviraj Will be the Villain

Dig at Saffron Politics?

Alongside the aforementioned cast, L2: Empuraan features an impressive ensemble, including Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones), Eriq Ebouaney (Transporter 3), Abhimanyu Singh, Kishore, Andrea Tivadar, Manikuttan, Satyajit Sharma, Sukant Goel, and Nikhat Khan. Notably, L2: Empuraan is also the first Malayalam film to secure an IMAX release, further cementing its status as a cinematic milestone.

