Blessy has been receiving widespread acclaim, and rightfully so, for his latest film, Aadujeevitham, also known as The Goat Life. This dream project, nurtured over 16 years, has earned Blessy praise for his remarkable adaptation of Benyamin's novel, inspired by the harrowing true-life story of an unfortunate immigrant named Najeeb. From Prithviraj Sukumaran's commendably dedicated performances to the awe-inspiring visual treatment, this survival drama has garnered appreciation from critics, celebrities, and movie-goers alike. Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life Movie Review: A Committed Prithviraj Sukumaran Invokes Mix of Nausea and Awe in Blessy's Gruelling Survival Drama.

Acclaim is not unfamiliar territory for Blessy, a two-time Kerala State Film Award winner for Best Director, including the Best Debut award. Having been mentored by directors like Padmarajan, Lohitadas, and Jayaraj, Blessy made a striking entry into filmmaking with his 2004 debut, Kaazhcha. As 2024 marks his 20th anniversary as an independent filmmaker, Blessy's career has witnessed its share of highs and lows, yet the highs have consistently birthed classics for Malayalam cinema enthusiasts.

With Aadujeevitham being the latest gem in the director's filmography, let's delve into all the feature films helmed by Blessy and arrange them from Worst to Best. Feel free to share your own ranking in the comments below.

Kalimannu

A Still From Kalimannu

Kalimannu presented an intriguing premise revolving around artificial insemination, though its inspiration drew from the Mahabharata, particularly the tale of Subhadra communicating with her unborn son Abhimanyu in her womb. Despite featuring a commendable performance from Shweta Menon, Kalimannu suffered from unimaginative writing and attempted to adopt a docudrama approach. The movie also created a mini-furore at its release for featuring real footage of Shweta Menon's delivery; unfortunately, that remains the most remembered aspect of Kalimannu. The film stumbled with critics and audiences - a rarity for Blessy, leading to an 11-year hiatus from the big screen for the filmmaker. However, his return proved triumphant!

Palunku

A Still From Palunku

Palunku reunites Blessy with Mammootty, the leading man of his directorial debut. It presents a decent social drama with a harrowing dramatic twist. However, the narrative, focusing on a farmer and his family succumbing to the influences of urban life, falls prey to clichés and stereotypes. Palunku also features early appearances of actors like Nazriya Nazim and Vishnu Unnikrishnan.

Calcutta News

A Still From Calcutta News

Calcutta News was Blessy's attempt to make a love story with tender performances from a restrained Dileep and Meera Jasmine, though it gets gritty with its theme of human trafficking. The love story is sensitively handled though the third act of Calcutta News, set in the red light district, is the film's weakest act. Nevertheless, Calcutta News is perhaps best remembered for Bengali composer Debojyoti Mishra's beautiful composition, "Engu Ninnu Vannu."

Bhramaram

A Still From Bhramaram

Bhramaram is a a film that feels like a ticking time-bomb and that is because of how (well) the character of Mohanlal is written in the film. Playing a character with a mysterious past who comes out of the blue into the life of a childhood acquaintance, Mohanlal is the best part of this road trip thriller, his performance breaking your heart in the movie's final act. But the film has some major drawbacks - mainly the performances of Suresh Menon and Bhumika Chawla and a melodramatic flashback sequence.

Aadujeevitham

A Still From Aadujeevitham

Marking Blessy's grand return to the big screen after the Kalimannu debacle, Aadujeevitham may be a 'Malayalam' film, yet possesses universal appeal with its international visual treatment. Boasting fantastic cinematography, production design, AR Rahman's surreal background score, and Prithviraj's award-worthy performance, this film shines in nearly every aspect. However, despite its gruelling depiction of the protagonist's hardships, Aadujeevitham falls short of delivering the emotional impact seen in Blessy's other notable works. Aadujeevitham: SHOCKING! Prithviraj Sukumaran Goes Fully Nude in Blessy's Survival Drama.

Pranayam

A Still From Pranayam

This mature exploration of love and relationships delicately portrays the bond shared by three seniors in the twilight of their lives. Once again, Mohanlal delivers a stellar performance as one of the leads. Pranayam is touching in its subject matter, though a surprising third-act twist may catch viewers off guard. While Anupam Kher's casting may feel out of place (mostly because of the dubbing), this film demands attention and warrants revisiting.

Kaazhcha

A Still From Kaazhcha

Blessy made a remarkable debut with this social drama, culminating in a heart-wrenching finale. Mammootty's excellent portrayal anchors the story of a village projectionist who becomes a foster father to a boy orphaned in the 2001 Gujarat earthquake while wading through their communication issues (a trope that Blessy revisits 20 years later in Aadujeevitham). Kaazhcha resonates with its heartfelt narrative, and Mohan Sithara's soundtrack continues to evoke emotions even after two decades.

Thanmathra

A Still From Thamathra

Thanmathra remains a poignant masterpiece, its tragic climax capable of moving audiences to tears. Mohanlal delivers one of his finest performances as a government employee and devoted family man afflicted by Alzheimer's. Blessy excels at crafting moments that uplift and devastate, with songs like "Mindathedi Kuyile" and "Ithaloornnu" adding to the film's emotional depth. If you remain unaffected by Thanmathra, your heart might be made of stone! For the writer, Thanmathra still remains the finest film in Blessy's career.

