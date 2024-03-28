Even before the reviews came in, the trailers of Aadujeevitham were pretty evident that you would see a completely committed performance from the film's leading man, Prithviraj Sukumaran. Based on a novel written by Benyamin by the same name, Aadujeevitham, aka The Goat Life, recounts a true-life experience of an immigrant called Najeeb who escapes his illegal owners in the Middle East and traversing across miles of desert to reach back to civilisation while undergoing physical and mental traumas. Years in the making, Blessy's film has finally landed in theatres, and it has received good reviews, especially for the visual treatment and Prithviraj's performance. Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life Movie Review: A Committed Prithviraj Sukumaran Invokes Mix of Nausea and Awe in Blessy's Gruelling Survival Drama.

Speaking of Prithviraj, the actor's physical dedication to the role is evident in nearly each and every scene. To make the famished appearance of the character in the film look credible, the actor had reportedly lost more than 30 kilos of weight through an unhealthy diet, which he doesn't want to share with his fans. The results of his effort are evident in a harrowing scene from Aaduvjeevitham when Najeeb finally show the scars that the desert and the arduous camp life have done to his physical body. And what's more, Prithviraj goes one step ahead and goes nude in the scene.

Watch the Trailer of Aadujeevitham:

Some SPOILERS ahead, after Najeeb's Arab owner and his friend leave for the city to attend his daughter's marriage, Najeeb gets ready to escape from his unwalled prison. And the first thing he does is to clean himself up. After stripping off the rags from his body one by one, Najeeb walks towards the water tank to take a bath as the camera follows him, and we see him completely nude from behind. Indian mainstream actors don't usually go nude in movies, and therefore, this will be seen as a very bold move by Prithviraj bu his fans. From Kana Kandaen to Mumbai Police, 5 Times Prithviraj Sukumaran Aced the Villainous Roles Before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

When it comes to Malayalam Cinema, Prithviraj is not the first mainstream male actor to go nude, though. Actors like the late Kalbhavan Mani (Karumadikuttan) and Salimkumar (Mazhathulikilukkam) have gone nude. In the 1985 film Yathra, there is a scene where Mammootty's character was shown nude right before he was taken into prison, but a dupe did that nudity. There are also reports that Mohanlal had done a nude scene in Thanmathra, which was also directed by Blessy, but it was deleted in the final film.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2024 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).