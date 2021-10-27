Upcoming Telugu movie Ghani is a sports drama starring Varun Tej in the role of a kickboxer. The Ghani Anthem is the first single to be released from the movie. S.S. Thaman is the music director, while the song 'Ghani Anthem' is rendered by Adita Iyenger, Sri Krishna, and Prudhvi Chandra. The lyrics are penned by Ramjogayya Sastry. 'Ghani Anthem' is an inspirational song, and the lyrics do give out that energy. Ghani: Varun Tej’s Telugu Sports Drama To Release in Theatres This Diwali 2021; Check Out New Poster!

This song is said to amplify the hype around the sports drama. Varun Tej's transformation is visible through the lyrics. Producers Allu Bobby and Sidhu Mudda recently announced the release date of 'Ghani', and it is to hit the screens on December 3. Starring Saiee Manjrekar as the heroine, the film has Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra in key roles. Cinematography is by George C. Williams, and editing by Marthand K. Venkatesh. 'Ghani' is directed by newcomer Kiran Korrapati. Ghani Anthem: First Single From Varun Tej Konidela’s Film To Be Out On October 26.

Watch Ghani Anthem Below:

Varun Tej is all set to appear in Anil Ravipudi's upcoming family drama F3. F3 has Venkatesh Daggubati, Tamannah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles along with Varun Tej.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2021 08:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).