The Telugu film Godfather is the remake of the blockbuster Malayalam movie Lucifer. Megastar Chiranjeevi has stepped into Mohanlal’s shoes to play the lead role and cinephiles are thrilled about it. The political action-thriller helmed by Mohan Raja is one of the most anticipated Telugu movies of the year. It features a stellar cast and fans are excited to watch them together on the big screens. Godfather Trailer: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Salman Khan Are a Triple Threat in This Glimpse of Their Political Action Film (Watch Video).

Godfather is produced under the banners of Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. Here’s looking at some of the intriguing details of the film that would be coinciding with the festival of Vijayadashami. Godfather Trailer: Fans Compare Frames Between Chiranjeevi’s Upcoming Film and Mohanlal’s Lucifer and Say ‘Lalettan Is Inimitable’ (View Tweets).

Cast – Godfather stars Chiranjeevi in the lead along with Salman Khan, Nayanthara, Puri Jagannadh, Satya Dev in pivotal roles.

Plot – The film showcases how social unrest ensues after the leader of the ruling party dies and how others try to take advantage of the situation.

Watch The Trailer Of Godfather Below:

Release Date – Chiranjeevi led film Godfather is all set to be released in theatres on October 5.

Reviews – The reviews for Godfather are not out yet. LatestLY will update you all as soon as the film’s review is out!

