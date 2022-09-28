The trailer for Godfather is out and it certainly feels epic with some of the biggest stars of the South entertainment industry and Bollywood in it. It contains many action sequences and seems like there will be a good amount of mystery in there as well. The film will release in theatres on October 5. Digital Rights of Chiranjeevi’s ‘Godfather’ Sold for a Whopping Rs 57 Crore!

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)