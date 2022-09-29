The upcoming Telugu political action thriller Godfather is the remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. Chiranjeevi has stepped into Mohanlal’s shoes in the Telugu remake. The makers dropped the film’s trailer yesterday and many have drawn comparisons between the veteran actors. Sharing frames from Lucifer and Godfather’s trailer, many fans said ‘Lalettan Is Inimitable’. Take a look at some of the posts shared by fans on Twitter. Godfather Trailer: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Salman Khan Are a Triple Threat in This Glimpse of Their Political Action Film (Watch Video).
Watch The Trailer Of Godfather Below:
Mohanlal vs Chiranjeevi
ഓനെ കൊണ്ടൊന്നും പറ്റൂല സാറേ..!#Lucifer #LuciferRemake #L #GodFatherTrailer #GodFather #Mohanlal #Lalettan #Chiranjeevi #GodFatherOnOctober5th #Prithviraj pic.twitter.com/36LUmNxBuY
— AgentAmar (@DonCorleone010) September 29, 2022
Lalettan Is LIT
See the difference 🙂
One and only lalettan 🔥
Gem💎#lucifer #godfather#Mohanlal #Barroz #Monster @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/QsLlXYq5sc
— Manikandan (@Manikan_03) September 28, 2022
Vote Now
Which one you liked? 💥#Mohanlal - 🔃#Chiranjeevi - ❤️#Lucifer #Lalettan #GodFather #GodFatherOnOct5th #Najabhaja pic.twitter.com/5bJJX5DNIN
— Revanth_j (@revantth) September 27, 2022
Irreplaceable
The swag, calmness, charm, style, fitness of #Mohanlal is inimitable!🔥#Lucifer > #GodFather#GodFatherTrailer pic.twitter.com/Euj0cOlxo9
— FilterIndians (@FilterIndians) September 28, 2022
Those Frames
Thats it Thats The Tweet 😌🔥@Mohanlal #Mohanlal #Lucifer pic.twitter.com/OGXGY9h9is
— Lalettan Fans Club (@LalettanLFC) September 28, 2022
Do You Agree?
It is not possible for someone else to replace him. 🤘🏻#Lucifer @Mohanlal #Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/qm5lEsnNaR
— குருநாதா👁️ (@gurunathaa4) September 28, 2022
