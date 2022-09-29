The upcoming Telugu political action thriller Godfather is the remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. Chiranjeevi has stepped into Mohanlal’s shoes in the Telugu remake. The makers dropped the film’s trailer yesterday and many have drawn comparisons between the veteran actors. Sharing frames from Lucifer and Godfather’s trailer, many fans said ‘Lalettan Is Inimitable’. Take a look at some of the posts shared by fans on Twitter. Godfather Trailer: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Salman Khan Are a Triple Threat in This Glimpse of Their Political Action Film (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Godfather Below:

Mohanlal vs Chiranjeevi

Lalettan Is LIT

Vote Now

Irreplaceable

Those Frames

Do You Agree?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)