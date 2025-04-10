Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly has finally hit the big screen today (April 10). The Tamil action comedy, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, stars Trisha Krishnan as the female lead. The movie features the Tamil superstar as Red Dragon, a former gangster who is forced to return to his violent past after his son gets kidnapped. The movie promises high-voltage action blended with emotions and comedy. The movie also features Arjun Das, Yogi Babu, Prabhu, Priya Prakash, Simran, Tinnu Anand, and Jackie Shroff, among others. Fans have stormed their nearest cinema halls to catch the first day, first show of the GBU, and here's what they had to say about it. ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Is Delightfully Badass in This Gloriously Cut Promo of Adhik Ravichandran’s Upcoming Movie (Watch Video).

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Twitter Review

The reviews for Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly have started surfacing on social media platforms. Going by the early tweets, the Tamil movie has received mixed reviews. While few moviegoers praised the first half of the film, which featured heavy hero-elevation moments, they were disappointed with the second half. A user praised Ajith Kumar's performance but was not satisfied with the screenplay. A user wrote, "#GoodBadUgly is an alright out an out mass entertainer works in parts and is a pure fan service to Ajith." Others called the movie a blockbuster and also requested that people who are yet to watch the movie not miss the end credit scenes. ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Song ‘OG Sambavam’ Promo: A Peppy Anthem by Adhik Ravichandran and GV Prakash for Ajith Kumar Fans; Full Song Out on THIS Date! (Watch Video).

Netizens Review ‘Good Bad Ugly’

Good Bad Ugly , Mine perspective Review Rating is 2.8 , FYI am General Audience . Vantage 🔥 Ajith with no doubt . AK Screen presence bravo . Story Narrative is worst . then why they narrated to 😕much references . Screen play also not satisfied #GoodBadUgly #Ajithkumar — Agira Nitesh தமிழன் (@NiteshThoughts) April 10, 2025

Mass Entertainer That Works in Parts

#GoodBadUgly is an Alright Out and Out Mass Entertainer that works in parts and is a pure fan service to Ajith. After a Solid 1st half, the second half starts well with a flashback episode but has nothing much to offer after that and feels dragged till the end. A few mass… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) April 10, 2025

Draggy Second Half

#GoodBadUglyreview - 2.5/5 A mass-loaded fan feast with vintage #Ajith vibes, but weighed down by a thin plot and a draggy second half Highlights ▪️Mass Loaded ▪️Ajith in Beast Mode ▪️Vintage Swag ▪️Electrifying Moments ▪️Solid First Half ▪️Stylish Production Cons ▪️… pic.twitter.com/xLYBo05ROR — TollywoodRulz (@TollywoodRulz) April 10, 2025

Wow

Mass AK Back?

#GoodBadUgly 1st Half : Entertainer of the highest order! #AK Vera level Sambhavam.. Best #AK Mass movie in decades.. 🔥 It has story and emotions.. A father's love for his son.. Blockbuster kkum mela.. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 10, 2025

Another User Wrote:

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly features music by GV Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing by Vijay Velukutty.

