Malayalam movies have taken to OTT during COVID-19 times in a big way. While Bollywood filmmakers had a heady discussion over whether or not they should release their movies digitally as theatres are closed, Mollywood has embraced the new reality warmly. It also works that they are perhaps the only film industry in the country which puts a lot of importance on content even if their movies are star-laced. So there's CUSoon, Maniyarayile Ashokan, and now Halal Love Story. The quirky comedy talks about a street play group's upgrade to make a movie. It is absolutely hilarious to see the actors decide on a love story keeping religious and societal norms in place. Virus Movie Review: Critics Are Raving About Aashiq Abu’s Film on NIPAH, Starring Parvathy and Tovino Thomas

What's so refreshing is the way they assemble the crew. A director who doesn't know when to yell cut and people who don't know why is everyone frozen in their places when the filming is on. Check it out here...

The movie hits the steamer on October 15 and is directed by Zakariya Mohammed. It stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Joju George, Soubin Shahir, Grace Antony and Sharafudheen. It is also the next movie of the team that came up with the eclectic Virus.

