Comedian and filmmaker Vir Das has shared a playful social media post featuring himself alongside Bollywood’s most popular on-screen spies Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan. The AI-generated image shows Das standing next to the actors in their iconic spy roles, creating a light-hearted moment that quickly caught the attention of fans online. The post comes just days after the release of Das’s directorial debut, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which hit theatres on January 16, 2026. ‘Happy Patel’ X Review: Vir Das’ Directorial Debut With Aamir Khan Gets Mixed Response; Netizens Call It ‘Better Than Template Bollywood Comedies’.

A Cheeky Caption Wins Fans’ Attention

Sharing the image, Das added a humorous caption that mixed self-awareness with promotion. “Nervous, not sure if I fit in. Hope you’ll go see #HappyPatel in theatres. And mad respect to these legends for setting culture,” he wrote. The post reflects Das’s trademark wit while acknowledging the legacy of Bollywood’s successful spy films. Fans responded enthusiastically, filling the comment section with appreciation and laughter. One user commented, “In my city, many urban centres are seeing full night shows. I've liked your Mumbai Salsa, and the recent standup on NF. Hoping you see a good jump on the weekend.” Another wrote, “Just watched it in theatre...Really loved it...What a movie !!! It keeps you engaged.”

A Satirical Take on the Spy Genre

Unlike the sleek and high-tech characters portrayed in films such as Pathaan, Ek Tha Tiger, War and Dhurandhar, Das’s character Happy Patel is designed as an everyday man navigating the spy world with limited skills and plenty of mistakes. The character is intentionally clumsy, impulsive and underprepared, offering a comedic contrast to the polished action heroes that dominate the genre. The film leans into satire, using humour and awkward situations instead of large-scale action sequences. ‘Happy Patel’ Trailer Out: Vir Das’ Directorial Debut Promises Laughs and Chaos, Featuring Aamir Khan in a Fun Cameo (Watch Video)

Backed by Aamir Khan Productions

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is backed by Aamir Khan Productions and marks Das’s first directorial venture. The film blends comedy with elements of espionage, aiming to offer a fresh and lighter perspective on the popular spy-thriller format. With the viral post gaining traction and audience reactions beginning to surface, the film continues to draw attention both online and at theatres.

