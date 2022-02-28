Hey Sinamika, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari is an upcoming Tamil film which is helmed by Brinda. Right from the posters to the intriguing trailer, the makers have created right buzz in the minds of the audiences about the movie. Billed as a 'celebration of love and friendship', the flick is said to echo a complicated love story. To note, the title of the film is inspired by the Aye Sinamika track from Mani Ratnam’s OK Kanmani. Hey Sinamika Song Megham: Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari Are Madly in Love in This Romantic Track! (Watch Video).

Well now, ahead of the movie's release at the theatres this March, let's check all the important details about it below.

Cast - While Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari are the key characters of Hey Sinamika. The cast of the film also features K Bhagyaraj, Kushbu Sundar, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Nakshatra Nagesh, Yogi Babu, and Mirchi Vijay among others.

Plot - The story of the film revolves around Mouna (Aditi), a weather scientist who falls in love with Yaazhan (Dulquer), a quirky guy. What happens to their relationship after a couple of years and how things take an unexpected turn after the arrival of Malarvizhi (Kajal) forms the rest of the premise.

Watch Hey Sinamika Trailer:

Release Date - Hey Sinamika is scheduled to be release on the big screens on March 3 2022. 96 fame Govind Vasantha has composed the music for the film.

