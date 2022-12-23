Stills From Some of the Most Sizzling Malayalam Movie Kisses This Year (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Malayalam Cinema in recent years is truly opening up to the depiction of lovemaking and kissing scenes. Even filmmakers like Lal Jose, Ranjith Shankar and Kamal, who made popular family entertainers, aren't averse now to adding kissing scenes in their films. Popular actors like Tovino Thomas, Fahadh Faasil, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nimisha Sajayan, Parvathy have already shown that actors these days are bold enough to enact such scenes, unlike some of the veterans stars in the industry, and even comparatively senior actors like Kunchacko Boban are now open to liplocks. Kiss and Show: From Ina to Theevandi, 10 Bold Lip-Locks in Malayalam Cinema That Were Game-Changers (Watch Videos).

This year, there were some truly sizzling kissing scenes in Malayalam cinema, and what's interesting is that most of them are not there just to please the frontbenchers, but are aesthetic to the narrative. Check out nine most sizzling kissing scenes from Malayalam Cinema this year.

Sreenath Bhasi and Anagha in Bheeshma Parvam

Sreenath Bhasi and Anagha in Bheeshma Parvam

The Mammootty-starrer, also Malayalam Cinema's biggest blockbuster this year, has a beautiful intimate scene between Sreenath Bhasi (who made news this year for far more bizarre reasons) and Anagha during the song "Aakasham Pole", which you can watch below:

Sirajudeen Nazir and Ketaki Narayan in Aviyal

Sirajudeen Nazir and Ketaki Narayan in Aviyal

The underrated coming age of drama, featuring Sirajudeen Nazir, Joju George, Anaswara Rajan and Anjali Nair, has quite a few kissing scenes. But our favourite is the one between Nazir and Ketaki Narayan (who is also in TVF Pitchers Season 2) before their first sexual encounter. TVF Pitchers Season 2 Review: Naveen Kasturia, Riddhi Dogra's Series is Well-Narrated and Acted But Doesn't Reach Heights of the First Season!

Watch the Trailer:

Janaki Sudheer and Amrita Vinod in Holy Wound

Janaki Sudheer and Amrita Vinod in Holy Wound

The lesbian (supposedly cheat) kiss between Honey Rose and Lakshmi Manchu in Monster might have made waves, but nothing beats the bold same-sex scenes in Ashok R Nath's film.

Watch the Trailer:

Krishna Sankar and Durga Krishna in Kudukku 2025

Krishna Sankar and Durga Krishna in Kudukku 2025

Even before the movie came out, the passionate kissing scene between Premam fame Krishna Shankar and Durga Krishna went viral in the song, "Maaran".

Watch the Song Below:

Nimisha Sajayan and Roshan Mathew in Oru Thekkan Thallu Case

Nimisha Sajayan and Roshan Mathew in Oru Thekkan Thallu Case

The raunchy kissing and makeout scene between Nimisha Sajayan and Roshan Mathew provides the needful plot element in Oru Thekkan Thallu Case to set up its conflict!

Watch the Song "Yentharu" That Showcase Some Lovely Chemistry Between the Two:

Kunchacko Boban and Eesha Rebba in Ottu

Kunchacko Boban and Eesha Rebba in Ottu

Kunchacko Boban shocked his fans last year with his first ever liplock in the film, Bheemante Vazhi, continues to display his freer will about such scenes, by locking lips, not once, but twice with Eesha Rebba. Once during the beginning of the "Orey Nokkil" song and another during the twist-filled climax. From Kala to Bheemante Vazhi, 5 Lip-Lock Scenes in Malayalam Cinema of 2021 That Created Quite the Flutter! (Watch Videos).

Watch the Song "Orey Nokkil" below:

Swasika Vijay and Roshan Mathew in Chathuram

Swasika Vijay and Roshan Mathew in Chathuram

Chathuram came to theatres proudly flaunting its A rating, thanks to some of its lovemaking scenes between Swasika Vijay and Roshan Mathew.

Watch the Trailer:

Priya Varrier and Sarjano Khalid in 4 Years

Priya Varrier and Sarjano Khalid in 4 Years

Ranjith Sankar's romantic drama features a beautiful lovemaking scene between its leads Priya 'Wink Girl' Varrier and Sarjano Khalid with some sensuous kisses.

Watch the Song "Paranne" Below:

Darshana S Nair and Shambhu Menon in Solamante Theneechakal

Darshana S Nair and Shambhu Menon in Solamante Theneechakal

In Lal Jose's romantic suspense thriller, there is a sweet kissing scene between its two newcomer leads, that is also shown in the trailer.

So which of these is your fave kissing scene of the year? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2022 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).