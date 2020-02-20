Accident on Indian 2 Sets: Lead Actress Kajal Aggarwal Offers Deepest Condolences To The Families of the Deceased Crew Members

Kajal Aggarwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The south cinema industry is in the state of shock after a horrific incident on the sets of Indian 2. In a crane accident, 3 crew members died and 10 others were left seriously injured. The accident happened on the sets of Kamal Haasan starrer film which was erected in Chennai. Director of the flick, Shankar too suffered injuries after a crane crashed on people. Lead actress, Kajal Aggarwal has expressed disbelief and offered condolences to her deceased colleagues. Indian 2 Shooting Accident: 3 Die After Crane Crashes At Movie Sets; Kamal Hassan Escapes Unhurt.

The Singham actress took to the micro blogging site to write, "Words cannot describe the heartache I feel at the unexpected,untimely loss of my colleagues from lastnight.Krishna,Chandran and Madhu.Sending love,strength and my deepest condolences to your families.May god give strength in this moment of desolation. #Indian2

@LycaProductions."

In another tweet, she expressed, "In so much shock, denial, trauma from the monstrous crane accident last night. All it took was a fraction of a second to stay alive and type this tweet. Just that one moment. Gratitude. So much learning and appreciation for the value of time and life." Check out the tweets below.

The film was also in the news recently after the makers decided to ditch their trip to China, owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. They zeroed in new locations to continue with the portions which were originally supposed to be shot in China. Regarding accident, the lead star Kamal Haasan is yet to break his silence.