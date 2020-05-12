It's OFFICIAL! Baahubali Actor Rana Daggubati Pops the Question to Girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj and She Says 'YES'

Rana Daggubati With Fiance Miheeka Bajaj (Photo Credits: Twitter)

And actor Rana Daggubati is officially off the market. Rana, who is a hot commodity in the female fandom and had had his fair share of Link ups in the industry, ranging from Bipasha Basu to Trisha to Rakul Preet, has been snatched up by a beautiful lady who has no relations with the film world, as far as we can tell. In fact, Rana, who has apparently been spending his lockdown time with his special one, popped the question to her and introduced his fiance - Miheeka Bajaj to everyone on his social media accounts. Sai Pallavi’s First Look from Virata Parvam Unveiled on Her Birthday! Rana Daggubati Shares the Poster On Social Media (View Pic).

In a short and simple tweet, Rana posted a selfie with Miheeka and captioned it with - "And she said Yes :) ❤️#MiheekaBajaj

As per a report in thenewsminute.com, Miheeka is the founder and owner of Dew Drop Design Studio, an event management company. She has been born and brought up in Hyderabad and is said to have a diploma in interior designing from Mumbai and an MA from the Chelsea University of Art and Design, London. Well, here's congratulating Rana and Miheeka. We await a wedding announcement soon, which of course might happen after the lockdown ends.