After Driving Licence, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu have joined hands once again for another intriguing Malayalam film titled Jana Gana Mana. On the occasion of Republic Day, the makers have released the film’s promo and it looks a promising political thriller. Prithviraj is seen as a prisoner and Suraj as a police officer in this upcoming Malayalam film that is directed by Dijo Jose Antony. Prithviraj Sukumaran Tests Positive For COVID-19 While Shooting For 'Jana Gana Mana,' Actor Is Staying In Isolation.

We will once again get to watch Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu on two sides of the law. The promo of Jana Gana Mana opens through a cracked window glass of an interrogation room where Suraj is seen telling Prithviraj that his offence is treasonand all evidences are against him. But the latter is confident that he will walk free no matter what. However, the police officer believes that truth will prevail to which the prisoner states that we live in a country where people have mixed opinions even Mahatma Gandhi’s killing. The promo, with an intriguing background score, shows glimpses of the prisoner getting beaten up. Neelavelicham: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kunchacko Boban, Soubin Shahir To Star In A Film Based On Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s Story.

Watch Jana Gana Mana Promo Below:

The promo ends with a quote said by Mahatma Gandhi that reads. “In matters of conscience, the law of the majority has no place.” Written by Sharis Mohammed, Jana Gana Mana is produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen. The makers are eyeing to release the film in 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2021 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).