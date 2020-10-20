COVID-19 pandemic has left everyone in the state of worry. Since March, we also saw many celebs getting tested positive for coronavirus. Many of them also beat it successfully and resumed to work. The latest celeb to fall prey to this deadly infection is South actor Prithiviraj Sukumaran. Through his social media post, he informed the same adding that it happened while working on the sets of Dijo Jose Anthony's directed film, Jana Gana Mana. Prithviraj Sukumaran Turns 38! Nazriya Nazim and Dulquer Salmaan Share Heartfelt Birthday Posts For The Mollywood Hunk!.

In his Twitter post, he wrote, "Hello everyone! I've been shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony's "Jana Gana Mana" since the 7th of October. We had strict protocols in place with regards to Covid regulations and associated safety measures. As is the norm, all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and after the last day of shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated. Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation."

He added, "I'm asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested. Hoping to recover soon and get back to work ASAP. Cheers and thanks for the love and concern."

Prithvi's Tweet:

It is indeed very necessary to take utmost care while working in the current situation. We wish Prithviraj Sukumaran, a speedy recovery. Stay tuned with us for more updates.

