Neelavelicham is a short story written by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer and it is now being made into a film with the same title starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kunchacko Boban, Soubin Shahir and Rima Leena Rajan in the lead. Neelavelicham that means ‘the blue glow’ will be helmed by Aashiq Abu and the director has announced about this new project by sharing a poster of it on social media on the occasion of the late activist – writer’s 113th birth anniversary. Andhadhun Malayalam Remake: Mamta Mohandas And Ahaana Krishna To Play The Female Leads In Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer?

The poster of Neelavelicham features a tharavad that means an ancestral home, surrounded by tall trees, bats fluttering and the moonlight shining on it that makes the house visible in the dark. And if you’ll notice the front yard of the house, it looks all bloodied. The makers have also highlighted title of the film with a blue glow. The entire vibe of this poster is spooky. The makers haven’t revealed the look of the lead cast, but this poster looks intriguing and promising.

Neelavelicham Poster

In 1964, there was a Malayalam film released titled Bhargavi Nilayam, a romantic horror directed by A Vincent, starring Prem Nazir, Madhu and Vijaya Nirmala. Even that film was an adaptation from Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s short story Neelavelicham. It is regarded as one of the biggest hit films of all time. The makers of the upcoming movie Neelavelicham have shared that the film is slated to release in 2021.

