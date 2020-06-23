In mid-May it was announced that five south movies would be getting a direct web release and one among them is Sufiyum Sujatayum. It is the first Malayalam movie to skip theatrical release and opt for OTT platform. It was confirmed that Sufiyum Sujatayum will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, but the makers hadn’t announced about the release date then. After a long wait, the makers have finally announced the release date of Sufiyum Sujatayum. Starring Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, this Vijay Babu produced film will hit Amazon Prime Video on July 3. 5 South Movies Confirmed to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video!

When Vijay Babu had announced that Sufiyum Sujatayum, produced under his home banner Friday Film House, there were several film exhibitors who were upset with this decision. In fact, there reports doing rounds citing that the Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation has decided to ban all films of Jayasurya and Vijay Babu in the future as they have decided to skip theatrical release of Sufiyum Sujatayum. The makers (across industries) are opting for OTT platform since there is no clarity by when the cinema halls in the country will reopened. Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation Threatens to Ban All Movies of Jayasurya and Vijay Babu?

Sufiyum Sujatayum Release Date Announcement

Directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas, Sufiyum Sujatayum is touted to be a musical love story. The film’s music has been composed M Jayachandran and lyrics penned by Hari Narayan. The other films that skipped theatrical release and released directly on Amazon Prime are Ponmagal Vandhal, Penguin and Gulabo Sitabo.

