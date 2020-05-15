From Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal to Jayasurya’s Sufiyum Sujathayum, Here Are the 5 South Movies Confirmed to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal, Jayasurya’s Sufiyum Sujathayum (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The coronavirus outbreak has made the makers of many films to skip theatrical release and opt for a direct web release. Across countries, the theatres had to be closed down in order to avoid mass gathering and curb the spread of COVID-19. There is no clarity by when the lockdown will be lifted, but it looks pretty clear that the makers of several films have decided to release their movies on OTT platform. It has been confirmed that there would be five south films releasing on Amazon Prime Video. Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal to Release on May 29 on Amazon Prime Video, Confirms 2D Entertainment.

The first south film to get a direct web release is Jyotika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal. This Tamil film, produced under the banner of Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, is all set to be premiered on May 29. Then on June 19, National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh’s Telugu film Penguin will be released on Amazon Prime. The makers have also shared a new poster of Keerthy while sharing this big news. In June there would be one more release and it is debutante Ragini Chandran starrer titled Law. This Kannada language film will be releasing on June 26.

There are two more south films making its way to the OTT platform - Kannada-language comedy French Biryani and the Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujathayum. Popular comedian Danish Sait’s French Biryani will hit Amazon Prime on July 24. The streaming date of Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Sufiyum Sujathayum is yet to be announced. From Gulabo Sitabo to Shakuntala Devi, 7 Films Confirmed For a Straight to OTT Release (Read Deets).

Ponmagal Vandhal

Penguin

Law

French Biryani

Sufiyum Sujathayum

Besides south, there are two Hindi films as well that would be releasing directly on Amazon Prime Video and they are Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan - Ayushmann Khurrana and Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer starring Vidya Balan. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.