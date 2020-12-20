Kajal Aggarwal, who recently tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu, is one of the most popular actresses of South Cinema. Her fans eagerly wait for this beauty to share some lovely pictures on Instagram. When Kajal had shared pictures from her pre-wedding festivities, marriage ceremony and reception on Instagram, it took the internet by storm. The actress has once again shared a few pictures on social media and this time it is posing with her mommy dearest. Nisha Aggarwal Is Still Reminiscing Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu’s Fairytale Wedding!

Kajal Aggarwal’s mother Vinay Aggarwal has turned a year older today. And on this special occasion, Kajal has not only shared a heartfelt note for her mommy dearest but even posted a few unseen pictures from her pre-wedding festivities. The message read, “My dearest mommy, It takes a special and endearing kind of love to sacrifice everything (in the blink of an eye) for a chance at someone else’s happiness! You are admired for your beauty, kindness, wisdom but the best part is- You fill all around you with so much joy and love, you patiently give your time and energy with so much acceptance of everyone around you. No judgements.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

“It’s hard to come close to your over achievements in every aspect of your wonderful personality, but luckily for me, I’ve had you support my aspirations ever since I can remember and stand besides me like a steady rock regardless of my life situations. I hope to someday achieve even a fraction of your free and cheerful spirit. When people say I resemble you or even sound like you, I am ecstatic:) I love you so much, this paragraph (or any amount of text) will never do justice! Happiest birthday to the most radiant and glorious girl I know. May Krishna always keep you amongst his favs,” Kajal Aggarwal further said. Megastar Chiranjeevi Gives Newlywed Couple Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu A Warm Welcome On Acharya Set (View Pics).

Isn’t this note and the pictures of the mother and daughter duo totally adorable? Kajal Aggarwal’s mother is a confectioner and also the actress’ business manager. Here’s wishing Kajal’s mommy a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead!

