Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is celebrated with great zeal across the country. Homes are illuminated with diyas, lanterns, door entrances are decorated with rangolis and many other colourful items are used as part of décor. It is a period where family gatherings happen, Diwali parties are organised and many other activities take place to celebrate this Hindu festival. But apart from all these, how can one miss on the fashion aspect? On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, who wouldn’t want to be dressed up and leave an impact with fashionable looks? One got to embrace the festive spirit in style and some of the statement looks served by popular south beauties could be your inspiration for this Diwali. Diwali 2023 Outfit Ideas: From Sonam Kapoor, Kiara Advani to Suhana Khan, Take Ethnic Fashion Inspo From These Celebs to Shine This Festive Season (View Pics).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde, Mamta Mohandas are among the south actresses who have exuded glamour with their chic style statements. Diwali is the time to zero down the best ensemble and amp up your festive look. If you haven’t been able to finalise your look for this festive season yet, you got to take cues from these actresses, who are also style icons, and figure out your Diwali looks. Be it the traditional sarees, heavily embellished lehengas, unconventional fusion sets or an easy-breezy silhouette or any mix and match look, it’s all about dishing out the fashionable looks and celebrating Diwali in style. On this Diwali, let’s see some of the looks served by 12 south actresses that could be the perfect outfit idea for you. Diwali 2023 Fashion Inspo: Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar's Lehenga Choli Designs To Flaunt this Festive Season.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Amala Paul

Pooja Hegde

Aishwarya Lekshmi

Mamta Mohandas

Rashmika Mandanna

Sai Pallavi

Meera Jasmine

Tamannaah Bhatia

Kajal Aggarwal

Trisha Krishnan

Keerthy Suresh

You can make heads turn with these Diwali-appropriate looks. From playing with your sartorial choices to opting for classic route in terms of accessories to minimal hair and makeup game, it’s all about making a statement with absolute comfort. So don’t hesitate to elevate your festive glam on this auspicious occasion of Diwali.

