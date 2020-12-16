Kajal Aggarwal and her longtime beau Gautam Kitchlu had tied the knot in an intimate affair on October 30, 2020. The pre-wedding festivities, wedding ceremony and reception took place in Mumbai and soon after it the couple took off to Maldives for their honeymoon. The newlywed couple is back to bay and have also resumed work. Pictures of Kajal joining the sets of her upcoming movie Acharya are all over the internet. Her husband Gautam accompanied her to the sets and Megastar Chiranjeevi along with the team of Acharya can be seen giving the duo a warm welcome. Acharya: Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal's New Movie to Hit the Screens on This Date?

Pictures of Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu slicing a cake and exchanging garlands and being welcomed with bouquet have hit the internet. The couple has also posed for a picture with director Koratala Siva. The shooting of Acharya, set against the backdrop of Dharmasthali, had resumed in the second week of November. Crucial portions starring Chiranjeevi and Kajal will reportedly be shot in the current schedule. Acharya: Ram Charan Reveals the Real Reason for Coming on Board for Father Chiranjeevi's Next (Read Details).

Kajal And Gautam With Chiranjeevi On The Sets Of Acharya

Lead heroine #KajalAggarwal @MsKajalAggarwal joined the sets of #Acharya today. Her husband also accompanied her to the shoot, and they were given a warm welcome by #MegastarChiranjeevi & team. Nice pics! pic.twitter.com/tSXHU3YlKN — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) December 15, 2020

Touted to be a mega budget project, Acharya will feature Megastar Chiranjeevi as a Naxalite-turned-social reformer. The film will also feature Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan in a key role. Acharya produced under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners, the film is expected to be released in the second quarter of next year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2020 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).