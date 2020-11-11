Nisha Aggarwal’s sister, actress Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with her longtime beau Gautam Kitchlu on October 30. Although only limited guests were invited for the wedding owing to the pandemic, it was indeed a dreamy affair. The pictures from her pre-wedding festivities and the ceremony and then the after party were all over the internet. Fans of Kajal are still gushing about it and that also includes Nisha, who is still reminiscing about the fairytale wedding. Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu Make A Perfect Couple In This Stunning Picture From Their Wedding Reception!

The wedding festivities is still pretty much going on for Nisha Aggarwal, she’s clearly not over #KajGautKitched. Nisha has shared a beautiful pic from one of the wedding festivities, sharing a cute little moment with sister Kajal. The Aggarwal sisters indeed make a wonderful duo! While sharing the pic, she wrote, “I am still reminiscing the entire wedding, I feel like it’s not over yet ;) #festivefeels #festivevibes #kajgautkitched”. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s Beachy Honeymoon Pictures From the Maldives Will Make You 'J'!

The Aggarwal Sisters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nisha Aggarwal (@nishaaggarwal) on Nov 10, 2020 at 8:17pm PST

Gautam Kitchlu and Kajal Aggarwal are currently honeymooning in Maldives. The husband and wife duo have been sharing some lovely pictures from their trip on Instagram and fans are going gaga over it. On the work front, Kajal’s upcoming projects include Mumbai Saga, Acharya, Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Indian 2.

