Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 Co-Star Pooja Kumar to Feature in Thalaivan Irukkindran?

Pooja Kumar, Kamal Haasan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 co-star Pooja Kumar is an Indo-American actress. Man on a Ledge, Brawl in Cell Block 99 are a few Hollywood films in which she was featured. She was also seen in a few south films other than Vishwaroopam 2 and that includes Kadhal Rojavae, Meen Kuzhambum Mann Paanaiyum, PSV Garuda Vegaa and many others. Now reports are rife that Pooja Kumar would once again be sharing screen space with Kamal Haasan in the upcoming flick titled Thalaivan Irukkindran. Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, Thalapathy Vijay's Master Among Other Tamil Movies That Resumed Post-Production Work From May 11.

There has been no official announcement made on the cast and other key details of Thalaivan Irukkindran. But when Pooja Kumar was asked if she has been roped in or not for this film, she told Tollywood.net, “No, I’m not a part of the project Thalaivan Irukkiran. Not as of yet, but who knows.” Besides this, the actress was also quizzed about her relationship status with Kamal Haasan. Rumours were rife that she was dating Kamal Haasan. Kamal Haasan’s Blockbuster Film Indian Completes 24 Years of Its Release, Fans Trend #24YearsOfEpicIndian on Twitter.

Pooja Kumar has worked with Kamal Haasan in three films and was also spotted at the actor’s family gatherings. This rose to speculations about them dating each other. The actress also cleared the air about it by stating, “I have known Kamal Haasan sir and his family for a long time now. Ever since I started working with him, I have known his family – his brother who is a producer, his daughters- Shruti and Akshara, everyone. That’s how I was a part of their family functions as well.” Keep watching this space for further updates from the world of entertainment.