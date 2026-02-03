In what is being hailed as the most significant casting coup in modern Tamil cinema, director Nelson Dilipkumar has reportedly been finalised to direct an upcoming collaboration between superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan tentativley titled Nelson07 This landmark project will mark the first time the two legendary icons have shared the screen in 46 years, ending a hiatus that began after their last joint appearance in 1979. ‘Jailer 2’: Shah Rukh Khan To Play Rajinikanth’s ‘Close Friend’ in Upcoming Tamil Action-Comedy Sequel? Here’s What We Know.

Nelson Finalised for Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Starrer?

After months of industry speculation, Nelson Dilipkumar has reportedly emerged as the chosen filmmaker for the high-stakes project. Known for his signature blend of dark humour and action in hits like Doctor and Jailer, Nelson reportedly secured the role after pitching a script that balanced commercial appeal with a light-hearted, comedic tone.

The director selection reportedly underwent several iterations before Nelson was finalised. Earlier reports linked Lokesh Kanagaraj and Sundar C to the project, but the production eventually shifted toward Nelson’s vision. Sources suggest both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan expressed a preference for a fun entertainer over a heavy or serious narrative.

Promo Shoot and Production Timeline

Fans are expected to get an official glimpse of the duo shortly. Reports indicate that a special announcement promo is scheduled to be shot in early February 2026. This high-budget teaser is designed to officially unveil the project's title and visual tone, moving away from a traditional poster release to highlight the scale of the collaboration. ‘Jailer 2’: Vijay Sethupathi Breaks His No-Cameo Rule for Rajinikanth’s Upcoming Action Drama, Says He Loves Him (Watch Video).

While the promo is imminent, principal photography for the full feature will likely follow the stars' completion of current commitments. Rajinikanth is currently involved with Jailer 2 and is set to begin work on Thalaivar 173, directed by Cibi Chakravarthy, in April. Consequently, full-scale production for the reunion film is expected to follow these projects.

