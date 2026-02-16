Veteran actor and Member of Parliament Kamal Haasan turned a technical mishap into a moment of lighthearted social commentary during a recent visit to Women’s Christian College. Serving as the chief guest for the "Festeve ’26" festival, the actor was screening his documentary, Lead on Gandhi, when the video feed abruptly froze.

Standing at the podium before a packed auditorium of students, Haasan broke the sudden silence with a witty jab at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Looking around in mock surprise, he quipped, “Censor aa, thadangal aa?” (Is it censored, or just a glitch?), drawing loud cheers and laughter from the audience. The joke was far more than a passing comment, coming amidst Haasan’s ongoing advocacy for creative freedom. In January 2026, the actor used his official Rajya Sabha letterhead to issue a stern note following the censorship delays of Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan.

In that open letter, titled "For Art, For Artists, For the Constitution," Haasan argued that such delays reflect the space accorded to art in a constitutional democracy. He noted, “This moment is larger than any one film; it reflects the space we accord art and artists in a constitutional democracy. When clarity is absent, creativity is constrained, economic activity is disrupted, and public trust is weakened.” Haasan has consistently called for a "principled relook" at the film certification process. His proposed reforms include defined timelines for certification, transparent evaluation, and written, reasoned justifications for any suggested cuts. He has urged the Indian film fraternity to unite in a constructive dialogue with government institutions to safeguard artistic expression.

Despite his active political role, Haasan remains a prolific force in cinema. Following his performance in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life (released June 2025), he is currently filming a new action project with the director duo Anbariv. Additionally, he is serving as a producer for a highly anticipated film starring Rajinikanth, directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi.

