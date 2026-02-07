In a social media post that has sparked widespread debate across the Tamil film industry, filmmaker Lenin Bharathi has criticised superstar Rajinikanth, labelling him a "fake philanthropist." The remarks follow a widely publicised meeting where Rajinikanth honoured a Chennai sanitation worker for her honesty. While many praised the veteran actor’s gesture, Bharathi’s critique has highlighted a divide between celebrity-led charity and systemic advocacy for workers' rights. Rajinikanth Felicitates Sanitation Worker Padma for Her Honesty, Gifts Her Gold Chain (See Pics).

Who Is Lenin Bharathi?

Lenin Bharathi is an acclaimed Indian film director and writer primarily known for his work in the Tamil movie industry. He gained significant critical recognition for his directorial debut, Merku Thodarchi Malai (2018). Produced by actor Vijay Sethupathi, the film was lauded for its realistic portrayal of the lives of landless labourers in the Western Ghats and performed well on the international film festival circuit.

Before his directorial success, Bharathi contributed to the industry as a screenwriter, notably for the 2013 film Aadhalal Kadhal Seiveer. His work often focuses on social realism and the struggles of the marginalised, a theme he has now extended into his public commentary on social issues.

What Did Lenin Bharathi Say About Rajinikanth?

The controversy began after Rajinikanth invited Padma, a sanitation worker from T Nagar, to his home at Poes Garden. Padma had recently made headlines for her integrity after finding and returning a pouch containing 45 sovereigns of gold to the police. To honour her, Rajinikanth gifted her a gold chain and shared photos of their meeting.

Lenin Bharathi Slams Rajinikanth Over Charity Act to Sanitation Worker

Bharathi responded by sharing one of the official photos on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where Rajinikanth is seen hugging Padma while she is in her work uniform. Bharathi questioned the actor’s timing and the nature of his generosity, asking:

"Where were you, Rajinikanth, all those times when the sanitation workers were protesting for their rights at the entrance of the Ripon Building?"

Bharathi further alleged that identifying workers only by their uniforms for the sake of a photo opportunity amounted to performative charity. By calling the actor a "fake philanthropist," he argued that true support should involve standing with workers during their systemic struggles for rights and fair treatment, rather than through selective, individual acts of kindness.

The comments have polarised fans. Supporters of Rajinikanth argue that it is not the responsibility of a film star to lead labour protests and that his personal gesture toward an honest citizen should be appreciated on its own merits. Conversely, those siding with Bharathi believe the filmmaker is exposing a trend of "photoshoot philanthropy" that overlooks the deeper issues facing the working class.

The "Ripon Building" mentioned by Bharathi refers to the headquarters of the Greater Chennai Corporation, where sanitation workers have historically held protests regarding job security and wages. ‘Nelson07′: ’Jailer 2’ Director Nelson Dilipkumar To Helm Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan’s Reunion Film? Here’s What We Know.

Rajinikanth’s Upcoming Projects

Following the global success of the 2025 action-thriller Coolie, Rajinikanth’s schedule remains focused on high-profile sequels and landmark collaborations. He is currently filming Jailer 2 with director Nelson Dilipkumar, which is slated for a June 12, 2026, release and features a massive ensemble cast including Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty. Additionally, the superstar has officially signed Thalaivar 173, a project produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International and directed by Cibi Chakravarthy, which is expected to hit theatres during Pongal 2027.

