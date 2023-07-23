As promised, the makers of Kanguva have dropped the first teaser of the film on Suriya's birthday, and it is absolute beast of a first look. Suriya plays a ferocious warrior of a tribe in the movie and the glimpse video depicts that ferocity in full range with some striking visuals, bloody but stylised violence and a damn savage score. Suriya and Jyotika’s New Pic Amid Kanguva Kodaikanal Schedule Goes Viral.

The teaser begins with bloodied, dead bodies on a foggy battleground and one of the 'dead' bodies waking up with a wild scream. DSP's score begins and it adds to the atmosphere. There is also a panther roaming around that may not look authentic, but hey, this doesn't look to be a scene that we would see in the final film. But the promo does a fabulous job of presenting the 'King', Suriya's role in the film, as he skewers the sole survivor with a flaming spear, before we get more stunning visuals of the protagonist. Karna: Suriya to Play the Lead in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Upcoming Project - Reports.

Check Out the First Glimpse Video of Kanguva:

The glimpse also confirms the release period, not date, of the film that is set to arrive early 2024. Kanguva marks the first collaboration of director Siva with Suriya, though the filmmaker had earlier made a film with the star's younger brother, Karthi in Siruthai. Bollywood actress Disha Patani is making her Tamil debut with Kanguva.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2023 12:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).