The personal security guard of Tamil star Suroya was allegedly duped of INR 42 lakh by the actor's domestic help and her family. According to the police, the domestic help, identified as Sulochana, along with her son,n convinced the officer to invest money by promising lucrative returns. To gain his trust, they initially returned 30 grams of gold in exchange for an investment of INR 1 lakh.

According to a report in India Today, the security officer, Snthony George Prabhu, was lured into an investment scheme by actor Suriya's domestic help, Sulochana. To gain his trust, the accused initially returned 30 grams of gold after receiving a transfer of INR 1 lakh. Encouraged by the gesture, the officer went on to transfer INR 42 lakh between January and February in 2025. However, once he began asking for his money back in March, the accused stopped replying and went into hiding.

Complaint Filed

A complaint was filed in July, following which the police registered an FIR and launched an investigation. A search operation has been initiated, and four members of the same family, Sulochana, Balaji, Bhaskar and Vijayalakshmi, were tracked down and arrested. The report revealed that they are now in judicial custody.

Reportedly, after the matter came to light, Suriya immediately terminated the service of the house help. Investigation further revealed that this was not the only case; the accused and her family are believed to have scammed multiple victims across Chennai in the past, collectively swindling nearly INR 2 crore.

Suriya’s Work Front

On the work front, Suriya, who was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj's Retro co-starring Pooja Hegde, next has Karuppu and Suriya 46 in his pipeline.

