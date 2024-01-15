Kannada actor Rishab Shetty, acclaimed for his film Kantara, visited a temple in Mangalore city with his family, offering prayers. Taking a break from the preparations for Kantara: Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty and his wife, Pragathi, participated in the Bhuta Kola ritual. They shared glimpses of the temple visit on social media, captioning it, "In the presence of God, blessed moments.” Kantara Star Rishabh Shetty Attends Bhoota Kola Festival, Takes Blessing From Daiva Nartaka (Watch Video).

Rishab Shetty's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pragathi Shetty (@pragathirishabshetty)

As the director and writer of Kantara: The Legend, Rishab showcased his brilliance in storytelling. Now, he has commenced work on the highly anticipated prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1. Rishab, who practises the Kola art form featured in Kantara: A Legend, incorporated it into the festival.

His family actively participates in Mangalorean festival rituals, as depicted in the detailed portrayal of the Kola festival in Kantara: A Legend,where people worshipped Deity and Panjurli Dev.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2024 10:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).