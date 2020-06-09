Karnam Malleswari Biopic Director Sanjana Reddy Hospitalised, Producer Kona Venkat Says 'Nothing Critical'

Sanjana Reddy (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Telugu film director Sanjana Reddy was hospitalised and is on the ventilator, as per a report by India Today. She complained of breathless and high fever, when her family rushed her to a private hospital in Hyderabad. Reports also suggest that the filmmaker fainted at her home which alarmed her family.

The doctors are yet to diagnose her health problem. But she's under the care of a specialist neuro physician. Stay tuned for more updates. However, the producer of her next film has confirmed that there is nothing to worry about a that Sanjana is now in recovery mode.

Sanjana made her directorial debut with the film, Raju Gadu. Sanjana was developing a film on Karnam Malleswari, the first Indian woman medalist at the Olympics. The pre-production of the film, bankrolled by Kona Venkat, is underway.

"It's true that Sanjana Reddy has been admitted to a hospital due to health issues. However, she is recovering now and nothing to worry about. She is not critical as rumours suggest. She will get discharged soon," Kona Venkat told IndiaToday.in.

"She will begin the work shortly and the film will start rolling as planned," he added.

In another interview, he said, "[Sanjana] has been on diet since some time. In the recent couple of days, she was on a liquid diet, leading to weakness. She had become pretty weak and that’s the reason she is admitted in the hospital. Nothing more than that. She will be discharged in a couple of days."