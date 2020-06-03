Karnam Malleswari Biopic: Nithya Menen Turns Down the Offer to Play Olympic Medal Winner’s Role?

Karnam Malleswari, Nithya Menen (Photo Credits: Twitter, Instagram)

Karnam Malleswari is the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Olympics. The retired weightlifter had received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 1995 and the received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 1995. On the occasion of her 45th birthday, which was on June 1, Kona Film Corporation confirmed about the biopic that would be made on her. The makers announced about the movie by tweeting, “On her birthday today, we proudly announce our next, a biopic on @kmmalleswari, FIRST Indian woman to win a medal at Olympics. A multilingual PAN Indian movie! #HBDKarnamMalleswari”. John Abraham to Produce Social Entrepreneur Revathi Roy’s Biopic.

Ever since the announcement was made, movie buffs have been curious to know which actress would be playing the Olympic medal winner’s role. Malayalam actress Nithya Menen’s started doing rounds on the internet. As per a report in The Hans India, the makers were considering to rope in Nithya Menen for the role, but she turned it down. The actress has not made any comment on it yet. Maidaan: The Shooting of Ajay Devgn's Sports Biopic Won't Resume Until November, Confirms Producer Boney Kapoor.

Annoucement On Karnam Malleswari Biopic

On her birthday today, we proudly announce our next, a biopic on @kmmalleswari, FIRST Indian woman to win a medal at Olympics. A multilingual PAN Indian movie! #HBDKarnamMalleswari 🖋️ by @konavenkat99 🎬 by @sanjanareddyd 💰 by @MVVCinema_ & @KonaFilmCorp.#MVVSatyanarayana pic.twitter.com/W2qsBft9iL — KonaFilmCorporation (@KonaFilmCorp) June 1, 2020

There are many other names also doing round and that includes Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh and Taapsee Pannu. The makers are yet to announce the details of the cast for Karnam Malleswari biopic, directed by Sanjanaa Reddy. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.